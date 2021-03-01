Advertisement

Nemo 500 Outhouse Races happens without hitch for 15th year

By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEMO, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past 15 years the community of Nemo has come together to host the Nemo 500 Outhouse Races to support the NajaShriners.

The event raised funds for the Shriner’s Children Transportation Fund, to move children between different clinics when needed. There are three different races with participants constructing and decorating their own houses that a team pushes around a track. The winner receives a $500 prize.

Shriner Keith Hanson Jr. says he’s happy the event keeps growing year by year to support this cause.

”Every year it just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Hanson Jr. said. “A lot of people this year are looking for somewhere to go and something to do too, which helps a lot. It’s a beautiful day too, it’s on the cool side, but beautiful.”

More than 2,000 people were expected to be at this year’s event.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
‘Describing it in one word, lifesaving:’ Transgender athlete talks importance of sports in South Dakota
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee,...
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
The statehouse passed HB 1100, which initially would have pushed back the implementation date...
Compromise reached on postponing IM 26 implementation

Latest News

Marty Jackley announces candidacy for state Attorney General as Ravnsborg faces impeachment
The Board of Regents wants $19 million of general funds and authority to find $16 million more...
Senate supports South Dakota Mines in constructing new mineral industries building
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Western South Dakota on Monday
Ravnsborg Articles of Impeachment Read in Pierre
Impeachment committee begins work on Ravnsborg case