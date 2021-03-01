Marty Jackley announces candidacy for state Attorney General as Ravnsborg faces impeachment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Marty Jackley, a former South Dakota Attorney General, said he will run for Attorney General on Monday as Jason Ravnsborg faces impeachment.

The former South Dakota Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2022 attorney general’s contest, in which Ravnsborg right now is eligible for another term.

Jackley, 50, said many South Dakotans have called and emailed their support if he were to run, prompting him to announce his candidacy.

“My service as Attorney General, United States Attorney and as a small-town State’s Attorney has prepared me to again undertake the important role the Attorney General has in working with law enforcement in keeping our families safe,” said Jackley.

While not directly stating Ravnsborg’s situation is a catalyst in his decision, Jackley is aiming to reinstate the public’s confidence in the office.

“There is nothing more important than the public’s safety, and the public’s confidence in our ability to keep our families safe,” he said. “I will be working hard to earn the support of the voters once again, so I can go back to work fighting to keep South Dakota safe.”

The Sturgis native has served as the United States Attorney for South Dakota, Chairman of the Nation’s Attorneys General, Jones County State’s Attorney and as a Special Prosecutor for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation.

He graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and received his law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law.

In 2018, Jackley successfully defended South Dakota before the Supreme Court of the United States in South Dakota v. Wayfair, which assisted businesses tax purchases made from out-of-state sellers, even if the seller does not have a physical presence in the taxing state.

In January 2019, after serving as Attorney General and U.S. Attorney, he returned to the Gunderson Palmer law firm as a partner opening up the Pierre branch office.

