Advertisement

Impeachment committee begins work on Ravnsborg case

Ravnsborg Articles of Impeachment Read in Pierre
Ravnsborg Articles of Impeachment Read in Pierre
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE (KEVN) - A South Dakota House Committee will begin hearings this week on the articles of impeachment filed against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

House lawmakers filed the articles after Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors connected to the Sept. 12 crash where he struck and killed Joe Boever as he walked alongside Highway 14 near Highmore.

Rep. Ryan Cwach (D, Yankton) is on a 10-member committee appointed by Speaker Spencer Gosch to outline the impeachment process. He told Dakota Radio Group the House State Affairs Committee will hear the articles of impeachment on Wednesday. An amendment will be made to the articles formalizing the committee’s select members to decide whether or not to recommend impeachment.

The case garnered even more headlines last week when the state released investigate interviews connected to the case.

Rep. Mike Stevens (R, Yankton) told Dakota Radio group that those interviews’ release was very unusual. Stevens, a criminal lawyer, called the release “very inappropriate,” saying he believed it disrupted the legal process.

Gov. Kristi Noem, who has asked Ravnsborg to step down, ordered the release. In a press conference last week, Sec. of Public Safety Craig Price said the state decided to release the videos because “maintaining public trust is critical.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
‘Describing it in one word, lifesaving:’ Transgender athlete talks importance of sports in South Dakota
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee,...
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
The statehouse passed HB 1100, which initially would have pushed back the implementation date...
Compromise reached on postponing IM 26 implementation

Latest News

13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Western South Dakota on Monday
Johnson and other Republicans want more targeted relief.
Rep. Johnson on COVID-19 relief
A seventh grader speaks out.
Transgender football player
Gymnasts of all ages were in Rapid City this weekend to compete.
Rushmore Invitational Gymnastics Meet