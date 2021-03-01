Advertisement

Feeding South Dakota sees record numbers in 2020

A sign from outside the location in Rapid City.
A sign from outside the location in Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 2-1-1, a place to call when you need information or referrals.

In 2020, Black Hills Program Coordinator for the Helpline Center Audrey Nordine says the call center received more than 100,000 calls regarding health, housing, and hunger.

“Food and meals is a really common call that we get. So folks calling for access to a food pantry, a meal that’s nearest them,” says Nordine.

And the helpline wasn’t the only organization seeing an increased need for food.

Mary Corbine from Feeding South Dakota says they saw record numbers throughout the whole state including here in the Black Hills.

“There’s definitely been an increase in need for food. We have served quite a few more people during the pandemic,” says Corbine.

Since March of 2020, across the state Feeding South Dakota has given out close to 16 million pounds of food, close to 40,000 families served a month which is a 120% increase from 2019, and more than 28,000 volunteer hours donated.

And since they closed their pantries, they are delivering food to more than a hundred communities, whereas before COVID-19 they were only in 60.

They saw the need is there.

“The community has been very supportive to Feeding South Dakota all across the state as far as just fundraising goes so that we can get the food here, and get the food trucks here to drives, individual organizations having food drives and bringing that in as well,” says Corbine.

And the helpline center has an interactive map that will tell you where the nearest food pantry is to you.

