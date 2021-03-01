Advertisement

A Mild Start to the Week and Month

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Expect a very quiet first week of the new month this week as high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will be warmer than normal all week, with the warmest temperatures likely by week’s end on into the weekend.

No precipitation is expected this week, making things dry out pretty significantly. Fire danger will likely increase later this week with the warmer and drier conditions expected.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
“Describing it in one word, lifesaving”; Kris Wilka who is transgender talks importance of sports
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee,...
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Its a place where legislators and the community meet.
Legislators confronted about HB 1217 at Rapid City Cracker Barrel

Latest News

Mild
Spring-like temperatures for the first week of March
Snow
Winter weather moves in Saturday evening
Snowy Saturday on tap
Saturday
A snowy Saturday on tap