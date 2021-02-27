Advertisement

South Dakota senate fails bill that would revise provisions regarding hate crimes

A top shot of the South Dakota legislators in Pierre.
A top shot of the South Dakota legislators in Pierre.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - In South Dakota, it a felony to maliciously intimidate, harass or commit acts of violence against a person because of their race, ethnicity, religion, ancestry, national origin, or disability.

This bill would have added sexual orientation, gender identity, or identification as a Native American Two-Spirit to the list.

Local activist Toni Diamond is disappointed by the bill’s failure and wishes more South Dakotans would just get to know their LGBTQ+ neighbors.

”I would ask that the people of South Dakota take time to get to know the people that are around you, don’t judge somebody without getting to know them,” says Diamond. “Everybody here wants to live, wants to work, wants to participate, and they should feel safe in doing so.”

Senate Bill 166 failed on the Senate floor by a vote of 27 to 8.

Whitewood man arraigned on more than 30 animal neglect, cruelty crimes
Thune speaks on agriculture future in Washington DC
