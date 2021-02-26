Sunshine and mild Friday, Snow settles in Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expecting another beautiful day to close out the work week with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures around the area. It is possible we see the mid 40s again today. This afternoon expect a few clouds developing with the chance of a flurry or light drizzle in the Black Hills. If precipitation does fall, most of it will evaporate before hitting the ground due to the dry air near the surface.

Changes come out way Saturday with a small disturbance moving through bringing a round of potential accumulating snow. Right now, confidence is low on exact amounts due to the nature of the setup. A band of snow moves through early Saturday afternoon, but we are also tracking another round of heavy snow Saturday night that couple bring a couple of inches to some areas along I-90. A bit more confident on timing than actual amounts at this time. We will have an update tonight on exact amounts from this system.

Sunday and the rest of next week looks absolutely beautiful with sunshine and temperatures near 50 for much of the week!

Have a great weekend!

