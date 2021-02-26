Advertisement

South Dakota reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health while the state continues to vaccinate residents.

The new cases bring the state total to 112,107, of those 108,284 are considered recovered. Active cases in the stay fell by four after adding more than 50 on Thursday. Right now, 1,944 cases in the state are considered active.

Of the new cases reported, 11 of them were in Pennington County, six in Meade County, two in Lawrence County, two each in Oglala Lakota and Butte counties and one each in Perkins, Fall River, Stanley and Corson counties.

Current hospitalizations continue to decline, falling by four from Thursday to 96. Overall, 6,591 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported seven new deaths Friday bringing the state death toll to 1,879. The new fatalities were all among people 50 or older.

According to the Department of Health, 136,143 South Dakotans have received at least one vaccine dose with 71,800 of those having received both doses required to maximize immunity. These figures do not include vaccinations administered by federal entities like the IHS or VA.

The Department of Health says a total of 24% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose, while over 12% have received both doses. This statistic includes federally administered vaccines, and only factors the percentage of the population old enough to receive a vaccine (16+).

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, 34 people have been arrested and most are pending trial. Four of the 37 people have...
37 people indicted for involvement meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as...
Judge approves Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for Belk chain
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members
Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
8 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Thursday

Latest News

Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Pringle sold to former members for $750K
Thomas L. Mraz is charged with 5 counts of felony animal cruelty and 26 counts of animal neglect.
Whitewood man indicted on more than 30 animal neglect, cruelty crimes
This music venue opened this past summer offering an all ages space for performers.
Cave Collective gets new ‘cave’ at Abby’s Seed & Feed
news
Judge orders Ravnsborg interrogation videos to be taken down, also has a message for Governor Kristi Noem