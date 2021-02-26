Snowy Saturday on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will increase through the night ahead of a storm system that arrives Saturday. Low temperatures tonight will range from the teens to 20s.

Clouds skies are expected for many Saturday with snow for much of the day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the northern Black Hills and the foothills from Spearfish to Sturgis and down to Piedmont. This advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Snow will be heavy at times and create hazardous driving conditions as the day goes on. Accumulations will be highest in the northern hills, where 3″-6″ of snow is likely. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Rapid City will pick up around 1″-3″ of snow. The southern plains out toward the Badlands could pick up 2″-4″ of snow and possibly more, depending on how quickly the system strengthens as it lingers.

Sunshine returns Sunday to help melt away some of the snow. Highs will be near 40°. Next week is looking fantastic! Highs will be in the 50s every single day with sunny skies Monday through Friday. We could see 60s by next Saturday, too. The warm weather will help melt the snow and get the moisture into the ground, but the warm and dry weather will make the ground parched yet again, increasing the drought and wildfire risk. The next chance of precipitation doesn’t look to be until the March 8-10 time frame.

