Rep. Johnson questions unspent COVID-19 relief

(KEVN)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is working its way through Washington D.C., but a South Dakota politician is asking to see the books.

Representative Dusty Johnson (R- S.D.) is supporting a resolution that would require the administration to provide account reports on the unused COVID-19 relief funds.

Johnson said he requested more information on this money from the White House, and says he has not received a response.

While Johnson acknowledges the need for COVID-19 relief, he disagrees with Biden’s wide and temporary plan.

Johnson said the Biden administration owes it to the American people and Congress to give taxpayers an idea of where the unspent money is being re-directed.

“I think most South Dakotans understand that our government is run best when we try to find some common ground,” said Johnson. “That’s why so many people felt good about President Biden when he talked about unity on Inaugural Day. But, when you actually look at the legislative agenda that’s being brought forth, it’s all one-party rule. It’s all ideas from the left. Frankly, that’s frustrating to me.”

The House is expected to vote on COVID-19 relief package Friday. Johnson said he will vote against.

