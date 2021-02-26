Advertisement

Rapid City sees increase in sales tax receipts for 2020

The city saw increases in 9 out of the 12 months last year, only seeing decreases in March,...
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City saw a more than 3 percent increase in sales tax receipts in 2020, despite the pandemic.

The receipts totaled more than $30 million compared to 29 million in 2019. The city saw increases in 9 out of the 12 months last year, only seeing decreases in March, April, and May as the pandemic was on its initial rise. Communications Coordinator for Rapid City Darrell Shoemaker says decreases were expected in those months.

He adds that local small businesses were able to adjust to the pandemic and still thrive in the growing Rapid City economy.

”The projections were quite dire, and we actually saw steady incremental growth through much of the year, and when we hit the finish line at the end of the year, those sales tax receipts were at a good clip at 3.3%”

Shoemaker says strong building permit numbers and building activity was surprising and a sign of resilience for the Rapid City economy.

