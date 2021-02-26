Advertisement

Meth trafficking bust takes 37 off streets

Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces indict people from six states and Mexico
Felony meth arrests increased in Pennington County. (KOTA TV)
Felony meth arrests increased in Pennington County. (KOTA TV) (KOTA)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced 37 people, from six states and Mexico, were recently indicted in a large meth trafficking network.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces indicted these people in “Operation Say Uncle.”

All but three of the 37 people charged have been arrested, and four have already pleaded guilty in the national effort to take drugs off the streets.

A statement from Department of Justice said the charges allege these people tried to bring multiple pounds of meth into Western South Dakota from 2019 to 2020.

The agencies in this operation included the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Pennington and Lawrence Counties Sheriff’s Offices, Rapid City, Deadwood and Spearfish Police Departments, State Highway Patrol, OST Department of Public Safety, and multiple federal agencies.

Local agencies from California, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming were also involved.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, 34 people have been arrested and most are pending trial. Four of the 37 people have...
37 people indicted for involvement meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members
Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as...
Judge approves Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for Belk chain
Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
8 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Thursday

Latest News

A top shot of the South Dakota legislators in Pierre.
South Dakota senate fails bill that would revise provisions regarding hate crimes
Shots of the dead grasses across South Dakota.
Drought continues throughout the winter across western South Dakota
The city saw increases in 9 out of the 12 months last year, only seeing decreases in March,...
Rapid City sees increase in sales tax receipts for 2020
Whitewood man arraigned on more than 30 animal neglect, cruelty crimes
Whitewood man arraigned on more than 30 animal neglect, cruelty crimes
Thune speaks on agriculture future in Washington DC
Thune speaks on agriculture future in Washington DC