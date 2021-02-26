Cave Collective gets new ‘cave’ at Abby’s Seed & Feed
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Executive director, Dexter Carman, announced that the Cave Collective will be moving to it’s new home at Abby’s Seed & Feed. The conversation came earlier when the owner reached out to the executive director.
“It’s been in the works for sometime” Carman said.
The move will begin shortly.
Plus, the Story & Song cycle will wrap up this month with Dexter Carman and wife Natasha.
For more information head to https://thecavecollective.org/
