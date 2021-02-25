Advertisement

Wall Meats to start meat processing program with WDT

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Western Dakota Technical (WDT) College is partnering with Wall Meats to implement a meat processing program.

Wall Meats will teach students how to evaluate meat, including things like fat to protein requirements. Because some of the courses will be at the Wall Meats facility, students will be able to receive more of a hands-on experience.

“There is a current shortage of people skilled in professional meat cutting and processing not only in western South Dakota but throughout this region and the state. There is a great demand for high-quality ‘ranch to table’ protein sources,” said WDT President Ann Bolman. “Students in the program will be eligible for all of the general scholarships that (WDT) offers including financial aid.”

Ken Charfauros, Wall Meats owner who approached the college about offering the program, will help develop the curriculum for the specific meat cutting and processing courses to ensure the courses meet industry standards. Charfauros will assist in teaching the courses.

Kaden Eisenbraun, farming and ranching director at WDT will be teaching the students on campus.

“They’re getting the background for what is expected in the meat industry and with the help of Ken, they will get some of those hands-on approaches to the meat processing industry, where they actually get examples and opportunities to cut those products and retail them there,” Eisenbraun said.

The main goal is once the program is developed, courses will begin in 2022. The collaboration was approved by the WDT Board of Trustees.

