Advertisement

US loosens Pfizer vaccine shipping regulations

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Exeter. The temporary facility, operating out of a field hospital tent, administers both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators are allowing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped and stored at less-frigid temperatures, which should ease distribution and administration of one of the two vaccines authorized for emergency use in the country.

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it’s allowing the additional option after reviewing new data from New York-based Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.

The FDA said the vaccine, which is shipped in frozen vials, now can be transported and stored for up to two weeks at the temperatures of freezers commonly found in pharmacies. That’s after Pfizer provided the FDA with data on Feb. 19 that showed its vaccine remains stable for up to two weeks at those standard freezer temperatures.

Until now, the vaccine was required to be kept at ultra-cold temperatures — from minus 112 degrees to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 80 degrees to minus 60 degrees Celsius) — so Pfizer ships the vials in a special thermal container packed with dry ice to maintain that temperature range. That requirement meant vaccination sites had to either obtain expensive ultracold freezers, keep adding dry ice to the shipping container to keep to the correct temperature range, or administer all the doses in each shipment quickly so none spoiled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
New Video: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s Phone was Found in Attorney General Ravnsborg’s Car
House passes recreational marijuana in North Dakota
More information emerges about murder suspect
So far, 34 people have been arrested and most are pending trial. Four of the 37 people have...
37 people indicted for involvement meth trafficking operation in South Dakota

Latest News

Pandemic causes issues for affordable housing
Noem sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation earlier this week asking for their...
Noem to press on with Fourth of July fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden directive expands jobless aid to more unemployed
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members
The committee on Commerce and Energy in the state Senate passed House Bill 1203 Thursday. This...
Dispensary manager encourages carefulness as state legislature considers banking for cannabis businesses