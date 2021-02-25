Advertisement

Sunshine and a bit Milder Today.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see a sunny day today as drier, more stable air moves into the area. However, a weak upper level disturbance will trigger a few snow showers over the Black Hills tonight and Friday.

A more defined weather disturbance will cause some light snow to break out Saturday. Many areas along and south of Interstate 90 will see 1/2 to 2 inches of snow, which may cause slippery driving conditions.

Unusually mild air arrives for the start of March next week. March, 2021 will indeed come in like a lamb.

