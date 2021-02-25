South Dakota expects to get 7K Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to weekly allotment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is waiting on FDA approval to up its weekly vaccine allotment from the federal government.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said on Twitter that South Dakota could get 7,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine by next week if the FDA approves. This would boost the state’s allotment by 37% to 25,830 total vaccines a week.

Pending FDA approval, South Dakota is expected to receive an additional 7,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines next week. This would total bring our weekly allocation to 25,830. — Kim Malsam-Rysdon (@sddohkmr) February 25, 2021

The FDA issued a report Wednesday that found Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. While this is lower than Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccine currently in use, Johnson & Johnson’s product is generally easier to store and is a single-dose vaccine--not two.

Federal regulators are expected to make a final decision on whether to approve Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine within the coming days.

