South Dakota expects to get 7K Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to weekly allotment

Federal regulators will decide on whether to approve Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine within the coming days.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is waiting on FDA approval to up its weekly vaccine allotment from the federal government.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said on Twitter that South Dakota could get 7,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine by next week if the FDA approves. This would boost the state’s allotment by 37% to 25,830 total vaccines a week.

The FDA issued a report Wednesday that found Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. While this is lower than Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccine currently in use, Johnson & Johnson’s product is generally easier to store and is a single-dose vaccine--not two.

Federal regulators are expected to make a final decision on whether to approve Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine within the coming days.

