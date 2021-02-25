Advertisement

Sen. Thune opposes $15 minimum wage hike

Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., leaves the chamber as the Senate voted to consider hearing...
Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., leaves the chamber as the Senate voted to consider hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Senator John Thune is voicing his opposition to raising the national minimum wage to $15 an hour on Wednesday.

The senator tweeted that he made $6 an hour working at a restaurant as a “kid.” His view falls in line with congressional Republican opposition to the Democrats’ proposal to raise the minimum wage federally. Republicans say a wage hike will harm small businesses that have already been economically harmed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I started working by bussing tables at the Star Family Restaurant for $1/hour & slowly moved up to cook – the big leagues for a kid like me– to earn $6/hour,” Thune wrote in a Wednesday evening tweet. “Businesses in small towns survive on narrow margins. Mandating a $15 minimum wage would put many of them out of business.”

On Monday, Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mitt Romney of Utah introduced a $10 national minimum wage plan. It is called the Higher Wages for American Workers Act. The GOP plan would gradually raise the federal minimum wage from its current rate of $7.25 an hour to $10 an hour by 2025.

The plan was criticized by Democratic legislators and others for being lower than the minimum wage in Cotton’s home state—$11 an hour.

