Advertisement

Rep. Greene posts gender sign in response to Newman’s trans pride flag

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sign war is brewing outside the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It all started when the GOP lawmaker from Georgia attacked an LGBTQ rights bill.

Rep. Marie Newman, who works in a neighboring office, then installed a transgender pride flag outside her door.

In a tweet, the Democratic lawmaker from Illinois said Greene can look at it every time she opens her door.

In response, Greene posted a sign saying, “There are two genders: male and female.”

Earlier this week, Greene called the equality act a direct attack on God’s creation.

Greene’s comments have gotten her in trouble in the past.

The House voted to strip her of her committee assignments earlier this month because of comments she has made supporting conspiracy theories.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
New Video: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s Phone was Found in Attorney General Ravnsborg’s Car
House passes recreational marijuana in North Dakota
More information emerges about murder suspect
Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 31-year-old former beauty queen, appeared by video conference for an...
Judge says wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ must stay in jail

Latest News

So far, 34 people have been arrested and most are pending trial. Four of the 37 people have...
37 people indicted for involvement meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
A financial snapshot shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter launches Survival Fund amid federal COVID-19 relief wait
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a...
Energy executive: Texas power plants turned off in crisis
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasting Association
Protest against transgender legislation in South Dakota planned in South Dakota communities
Costco is raising its minimum wage.
Costco boosts minimum wage to $16