Protest against transgender legislation in South Dakota planned in South Dakota communities

Credit: South Dakota Broadcasting Association
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasting Association(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A protest is planned to speak out against transgender bills being discussed in the state legislature in Rapid City. This is in conjunction with other protests happening statewide for the same issue.

Organizers say protests will take place in seven communities across the state at 9 a.m. MT Saturday.

In response to the repeated attacks we see each year on the transgender community in South Dakota, we have organized...

Posted by Transformation Project Advocacy Network on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The protests are in response to what organizers say are anti-transgender legislation under consideration in Pierre. That includes HB 1217, which would ban transgender women and girls from competing on the sports team that matches their gender identity.

Protests are planned in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Pierre, Brookings, Vermillion, Eagle Butte and Rapid City.

