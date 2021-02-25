Advertisement

Pandemic causes issues for affordable housing

(WCTV)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Affordable housing has always been a major need in our community, but the issue has been exacerbated in the last year.

The operations manager for Black Hills Habitat for Humanity, Heidi Christner, said families who have lost a job or have not been able to work as much, have seen reduced incomes, making it more difficult to pay their housing bills.

Christner said this is wide-ranging problem and does not impact just one group of people.

Creating new, affordable homes has been difficult because of the pandemic-- there a shipping delays and higher prices for the materials, limiting the supply of these goods.

Some of the COVID-19 restrictions can be challenging for people who live in affordable housing.

“One thing for people who struggle with affordable housing, a lot of time the housing that they do have isn’t adequate in the first place,” said Christner. “And so, these restrictions-- sheltering in place, things like that-- become even more difficult for them if they don’t have a safe place to live.”

Christner said recent cold weather also effected people living in inadequate housing. It often will cost much more to keep the home warm, forcing some families to choose how they want to prioritize paying their bills.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
New Video: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s Phone was Found in Attorney General Ravnsborg’s Car
House passes recreational marijuana in North Dakota
More information emerges about murder suspect
So far, 34 people have been arrested and most are pending trial. Four of the 37 people have...
37 people indicted for involvement meth trafficking operation in South Dakota

Latest News

Noem sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation earlier this week asking for their...
Noem to press on with Fourth of July fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members
The committee on Commerce and Energy in the state Senate passed House Bill 1203 Thursday. This...
Dispensary manager encourages carefulness as state legislature considers banking for cannabis businesses
Rising Star Contestants
Rising Star Contestants