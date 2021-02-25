Hill City: 9th Annual Polar Bear Chili Cook Off heats up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Over 25 contestants are expected for this year’s chili cookoff being held at 11 am on February 27th in Hill City, S.D. Janet Wetovick, executive director for the Hill City chamber of commerce, is particularly excited about this year’s events because of the community interaction.

”Come enjoy some great chili and fellowship with folks from around the area while supporting an exciting fundraiser” Wetovick said.

Cost is $5 per person OR a family can taste the chill for $20 and a vote for their favorite Red Chili, White Chili, People’s Choice and Best Booth Decor.

All of the dollars raised by the attendees and competitors go to fund Hill City community good works, good deeds by the Masons--including the Delta Dental program that they sponsor in the Hill City Schools. An effort that provides $30,000+ worth of dental care to the kids.

