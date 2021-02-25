Advertisement

FLDS’s compound sold in Sheriff’s auction to former members

The land was sold for $750,000.
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINGLE, S.D. (KEVN) - The controversial polygamist compound near Pringle was bought at a sheriff’s auction on Thursday, by former members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The FLDS is linked to a man, Warren Jeffs, who is serving a life sentence in prison for the sexual assaults of children. Jeffs claimed these children were his brides.

The group’s 140 acre compound near Pringle was home to some of Jeff’s followers and was sold Thursday for $750,000.

A court ordered the sale of the land after a federal default judgment in 2018 against the FLDS and others for violating people’s Constitutional religious freedoms.

When the church failed to show for a hearing on January 14th, Seventh Circuit Judge Matt Brown entered the default judgment in the case, when the plaintiffs tried to collect that judgment.

With interest, that judgment is now about $1.7 million, so the $750,000 will be used against that amount, meaning the FLDS still owes roughly $1 million.

The plaintiffs in this case are former members of the FLDS.

The FLDS now has a redemption period where they could re-obtain the property.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
New Video: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s Phone was Found in Attorney General Ravnsborg’s Car
House passes recreational marijuana in North Dakota
More information emerges about murder suspect
So far, 34 people have been arrested and most are pending trial. Four of the 37 people have...
37 people indicted for involvement meth trafficking operation in South Dakota

Latest News

Pandemic causes issues for affordable housing
Noem sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation earlier this week asking for their...
Noem to press on with Fourth of July fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
The committee on Commerce and Energy in the state Senate passed House Bill 1203 Thursday. This...
Dispensary manager encourages carefulness as state legislature considers banking for cannabis businesses
Rising Star Contestants
Rising Star Contestants