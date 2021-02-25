Cheney clashes with McCarthy over whether Trump should speak at CPAC

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - House Minority leader representative Kevin McCarthy and Wyoming representative Liz Cheney clashed Wednesday, disagreeing over whether President Trump should speak this Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, which is a large gathering of GOP and conservative leaders.

At a GOP leadership news conference, McCarthy told reporters, “Yes, he should.” Trump is expected to deliver remarks Sunday at the conference in Orlando, Florida.

McCarthy answered with a resounding yes, but Cheney was more hesitant.

Cheney, who voted in January to impeach Trump over his role in inciting the assault on the Capitol, said that decision isn’t up to her, but made clear she doesn’t want him leading their party.

”That’s up to CPAC, I’ve been clear, my views about President Trump and the extent to which following—the extent to which following Jan . 6, I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country,” Cheney said.

And South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be a featured speaker at CPAC. She said in a press conference Thursday that she will be telling “ a little bit about South Dakota’s story” in her speech.

“It’s important to me that people understand how special this state is and the people that live here,” Noem said. “America’s a special place. So I’ll reflect back on our history and talk about what we can do to preserve this country and the example that it is for the rest of the world far into the future.”

Also, she will talk about the current legislative session.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.