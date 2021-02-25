A nice end to the week with a little snow Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly cloudy skies return tonight as a few snow showers slide across northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Accumulations will be light if anything does stick. Lows will be in the 20s for nearly everyone.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Friday. Temperatures will be very similar to what we had today with highs in the 40s for many. Clouds return Friday night and through the day Saturday, where snow showers are expected to form and fall. Accumulations are looking likely for the Black Hills, with some accumulations in northeast Wyoming and parts of western South Dakota. The Black Hills could see a couple inches or more, while those outside of the hills have lower confidence of who sees just how much. We will keep you updated.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs in the 40s. Monday is the first day of March and meteorological spring. The sun will be shining bring and highs will be jumping into the 50s for some. For the first week of March, it is looking pretty likely that highs will be in the 50s nearly every day. The first weekend of the month could bring temperatures that flirt with 60°!

While the warm and sunny weather is welcomed by many, the latest drought monitor was released today and it has expanded to include nearly all of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming in the severe drought category. We still have our two snowiest months coming up in March and April, which could help out with the drought IF we get any storms, but time will tell and we will keep you updated if anything shows up on the horizon.

