37 people indicted for involvement meth trafficking operation in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced 37 people were federally indicted as part of a large-scale meth trafficking network. It was called “Operation Say Uncle” with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces.

The focus of OCDETF is to catch drug traffickers, money launderers and transnational criminal organizations. Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to charge 37 defendants with drug-related offenses, according to a press release from the South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office.

There were even multiple federal and state agencies outside of South Dakota that helped in the investigation. That included states like Kansas, North Carolina, California and Montana. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office charged nine people with state offenses that allege they worked with each other to bring pounds of meth into Western South Dakota in 2019 and 2020.

So far, 34 people have been arrested and most are pending trial. Four of the 37 people have already pleaded guilty. The defendants are from all over, including North Carolina, Colorado, California, South Dakota, and several places in Mexico.

In South Dakota, people were from Rapid City, Box Elder, Hot Springs, Spearfish, and Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office has also charged Travis Maho, Alex Nimmor, Duane Apple, Keith Laframboise, Orlyn Anderson, Tabitha Range, Chris Luke, Zack Franzen and Christopher Tomac in connection with this investigation.

