23% of South Dakotans have been vaccinated

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Thursday, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon Tweeted that South Dakota is expected to receive an additional 7,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines next week.

Pending FDA approval, South Dakota is expected to receive an additional 7,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines next week. This would total bring our weekly allocation to 25,830. — Kim Malsam-Rysdon (@sddohkmr) February 25, 2021

If approved by the FDA, this would bring the weekly vaccine allocation for the state to 25,830.

As of Thursday, 130,148 South Dakotans have received 197,050 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kevin Weiland, an internist at Rapid City Medical Center, called the vaccination rollout a great success. But, he still said we should still wear mask, social distance, and frequently wash hands because doctors are unsure if the vaccine will protect against the novel strains.

Weiland expects the CDC to come out with new guidelines for those who have been vaccinated regarding social interactions.

With 23% of South Dakotans vaccinated, Weiland said we will achieve herd immunity when 80 to 90 percent of the public has either had the virus or been vaccinated.

Weiland said the myths about the vaccine are unfounded.

“The myth that this is a live virus that is going into you, it is not,” said Weiland. “It is a snippet of the genome that makes up the spike protein, and it’s brought in through the messenger RNA, into our cells, and our body makes that into a spike protein. There is no virus in there.”

Weiland also said if you have an adverse reaction to the vaccine-- like a fever or body aches-- this actually is good thing. He said this means your immune system is “awake” and reacting to the spike proteins in the vaccine.

He adds if you feel unwell, you can take Tylenol or Ibuprofen.

