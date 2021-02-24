Advertisement

Woman goes viral for badly timed mask tattoo

By WLEX Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WLEX) - The timing could not have possibly been worse for a tattoo that a Kentucky woman got at the beginning of the pandemic.

Leah Holland wanted to get a tattoo inspired by some kind words from a friend.

“We were just talking about things we admire about each other and he said, ‘You courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask’ like meaning that I’m undeniably myself. I thought that was a really poetic way of saying that,” she said.

After planning it for a couple of years, Holland got the tattoo on March 4, 2020, just two days before Kentucky reported its first case of COVID-19.

The words “refuse to wear a mask” quickly took on a whole new meaning.

“It basically looked like I’m totally anti-mask or whatever, which is not the case,” Holland said.

Worried about how it looked, she started covering her arms in public, but over time, she was able to laugh about it and even shared her tattoo’s story on TikTok.

The video quickly went viral and gained national and international attention.

“I just kind of wanted people to laugh with me because I think it’s funny now, too,” she said.

Plenty of people laughed with her, joking about the timing.

One comment on her video suggested that she add the line “hindsight is 2020″ to her tattoo.

“I’m glad there are people that find this as funny as I think it is,” Holland said.

In the end, Holland does not regret the tattoo and is happy to have this story behind it.

“It will be a funny story to tell years from now,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WLEX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: Rapid City Police find missing 10-year-old Tuesday
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
New Video: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s Phone was Found in Attorney General Ravnsborg’s Car
McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home

Latest News

US closer to first single-dose COVID vaccine
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in...
Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine could ramp up state rollout
Meat processing program will accept students in 2022
Wall Meats to start meat processing program with WDT