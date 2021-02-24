WATCH: SD Department of Public Safety releases Ravnsborg’s interviews in fatal crash investigation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released three hours of video of interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after a fatal crash.

Both interviews were conducted by Special Agents of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Portions of the audio and video have been redacted because the Attorney General referenced confidential information that is not relevant to this crash investigation.

The crash, which occurred just west of Highmore, resulted in the death of pedestrian Joseph Boever, who was struck by the Attorney General’s vehicle as Mr. Boever was walking on the north shoulder towards Highmore. Gov. Noem requested that DPS lead the investigation. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Ramsey County Coroner’s Office in Minnesota and a private crash reconstruction expert from Wyoming also participated in the investigation.

All evidence that’s been made public regarding the crash can be found here: https://dps.sd.gov/.

South Dakota House lawmakers on Tuesday began impeachment proceedings against the state’s attorney general, who is facing misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car and is already under pressure to resign.

