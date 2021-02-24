Advertisement

USPS reveals new, greener mail truck for use starting in 2023

The new vehicles, expected to start hitting the road in 2023, will have more room for packages,...
The new vehicles, expected to start hitting the road in 2023, will have more room for packages, and will be updated with modern safety and driveability standards like cameras, airbags and collision avoidance systems.(Source: USPS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:30 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States Post Office said Tuesday that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles.

Oshkosh Defense, a division of Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corp., will assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of the new Next Generation Delivery Vehicles at its existing U.S. manufacturing facilities. It will get an initial $482 million toward retooling and building out its factory.

USPS described the deal as the first part of a multibillion-dollar 10-year effort to replace its delivery vehicle fleet.

The choice of Wisconsin-based Oshkosh is a big miss for Ohio-based electric vehicle startup Workhorse Group, which put in an all-electric bid for the vehicles. Shares of Workhorse fell more than 47% Tuesday.

The postal service last updated its mail-delivery trucks 30 years ago, and there have been major changes in the service’s operations since then. Traditional mail volumes have declined, while the service now delivers millions of packages from online retailers like Amazon that did not exist when the previous mail vehicle was introduced.

The new vehicles will have more room for packages, and will be updated with modern safety and driveability standards like cameras, airbags and collision avoidance systems. The vehicles will also be a combination of electric and gasoline powered, but the gasoline-powered new vehicles will have the ability to be retrofitted with new electric systems in the future.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: Rapid City Police find missing 10-year-old Tuesday
McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home
James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Noem says Ravnsborg should resign after fatal crash investigation

Latest News

President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to review U.S. supply chains for...
Biden to order a review of US supply chains for vital goods
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
Tiger Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash
Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple locations, with...
Tiger Woods awake, responsive following hours of surgery after car crash
Nationwide, more than 13% of the population has received their first shot of the COVID-19...
COVID-19 vaccine makers pledge 240M doses by end of March