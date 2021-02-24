Still a little breezy Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies become clear through the overnight hours and temperatures fall into the teens. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Thursday, but it will remain a little breezy. Some gusts could reach 30 mph at times. Highs Thursday will be in the 30s to 40s across the region. Friday will have similar weather, but with less wind. Highs will be in the 30s to 40s with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will start off Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s for nearly everyone. Isolated snow showers will be possible. Little to no accumulations are expected. If there are any, it’ll be for the northern hills and that’s about it. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs back in the 40s. Next week looks to be the jackpot. Nearly every day will be in the 50s with plenty of sunshine!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.