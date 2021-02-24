Advertisement

South Dakota doctors can be penalized for not giving care to abortion survivors

Governor Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1051, which requires medical professionals to offer any...
Governor Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1051, which requires medical professionals to offer any baby born alive the same medical care they would offer for any other child – regardless of the circumstances of the child’s birth.(Office of Governor Kristi Noem)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill that requires doctors to provide babies who survive an attempted abortion the same medical care as babies born other ways into law on Wednesday.

If doctors don’t provide medical care to babies still alive immediately after an attempted abortion, medical professionals can face disciplinary action, according to House Bill 1051. Doctors who fail to follow this law could be penalized $10,000 by the state.

“The pro-life cause continues even after a child is born, and this bill will guarantee the right to life for every baby that is born alive,” said Noem in a press release. “We expect doctors to treat all children equally, even those born in horrific circumstances. That’s basic human decency.”

The bill also allows mothers to sue any physician or abortion facility that violates the law and they could lose their medical license. The law now requires the Department of Health to report the number of babies who survive attempted abortions.

The bill’s primary sponsors were Fred Deutsch (R-Florence) and Al Novstrup (R-Aberdeen).

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: Rapid City Police find missing 10-year-old Tuesday
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
New Video: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s Phone was Found in Attorney General Ravnsborg’s Car
McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home

Latest News

Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine could ramp up state rollout
Meat processing program will accept students in 2022
Wall Meats to start meat processing program with WDT
The resolution is a symbolic gesture by the commission stating that they strongly support the...
Bennett County Commission passes ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ resolution
S.D. tied for second-lowest car insurance cost