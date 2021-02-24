Snow Showers Possible Today; Dry Thursday and Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An unstable northwest flow aloft will help trigger more snow showers and flurries today, over and near the Black Hills, northeast Wyoming and northwest South Dakota. Watch for slick road conditions in some spots as these snow showers blow through. Temperatures will be seasonably cool today with breezy conditions on the plains.

A drier and milder weather pattern briefly sets in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 40s, which is above normal for this time of year.

Another system moves in this weekend, bringing a few snow showers along with chillier conditions, but a ridge of high pressure will build in early next week, resulting in well above normal temperatures as we start March. March will come in like a lamb this year!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.