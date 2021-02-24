Rapid City murder suspect tired to book himself into jail 2 days before crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An affidavit from the federal court has revealed that a suspect in a Rapid City murder attempted to turn himself in just two days before the crime, though he wasn’t booked into jail.

Monday, KOTA Territory News reported that James Jumping Eagle was facing felony murder charges in Pennington County and one federal charge for failing to register as a sex offender.

New court documents show Jumping Eagle has been in and out of federal prison since 1997 for sex crimes and failing to register as a sex offender. He was released on Jan. 27, 2020 and then transported to the Pennington County jail for drug charges.

Jumping Eagle was released from the Pennington County Jail on Feb. 4, 2021. Four days later on Feb. 8, he tried to turn himself in, though there were no active warrants under his name in court records. Later, he told the Police Department’s Compliance Officer he was staying at the Mission and would turn himself in on warrants the following day.

On Feb. 9, Jumping Eagle didn’t return to the jail and try to turn himself in as he said.

It was on Feb. 10 when RCPD say Jumping Eagle killed Reta McGovern. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the case. On Feb. 20, police arrested him.

