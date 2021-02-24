Advertisement

Rapid City Arts Council in search of exhibition proposals

Art Alley is now controlled by the Rapid City Arts Council, and requires artists to get...
Art Alley is now controlled by the Rapid City Arts Council, and requires artists to get permits before going to work on a wall. (photo by Jack Siebold) (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Arts Council is on the search for new exhibit proposals.

The RCAC continually accepts submissions for exhibitions from upcoming artists and established artists in all media for solo or collaborative shows. RCAC also accepts submissions from guest curators and collectors.

The Rapid City Arts Council strives to engage the public in conversation about the ideas and issues that impact our communities as expressed by contemporary art.

RCAC provides opportunities for the public to interact and learn more about art, the talented artists, and the artistic process itself. The goal is to bring art and people together, Josie Wieland, RCAC spokesperson said.

Art proposals go through a submission process, which are reviewed by the curator, assistant curator, and are then sent on to the Exhibition Committee.

The committee meets once a month and typically responds within a few weeks of receiving the proposal. Upcoming and emerging Artist’s proposals should be submitted to the RCAC education director, Katie Wolff. This includes those artists who do not have an exhibition history.

For further information, please visit: https://www.thedahl.org/howtoexhibit.html

