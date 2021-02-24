Advertisement

Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie County District Attorney supporting additional charges of Aggravated Child Abuse and Murder.(Cheyenne PD)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. The toddler’s body was found a few hours into the effort involving police, firefighters and residents.

Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera’s mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona’s Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

Police arrested Lamb at their apartment Friday evening on suspicion of failing to appear in court and violating parole in a different case, Cheyenne police said in a statement Tuesday.

Investigators have recommended murder and aggravated child abuse charges against him, the statement said.

Stuffed animals and notes of condolences are seen attached to a fence Monday, Feb. 22, 2021,...
Stuffed animals and notes of condolences are seen attached to a fence Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, around a dumpster at a Cheyenne, Wyo., apartment complex where a 2-year-old boy was found dead. The toddler's body was found in a dumpster several hours after he was reported missing Friday, Feb. 19.((AP Photo/Mead Gruver))

Lamb remained jailed Tuesday and unavailable for comment. Ericka Smith, his attorney in a previous case, didn’t immediately return a phone message Tuesday seeking comment.

Police weren’t prepared to disclose additional details about what happened, including how the boy died and got in the dumpster, police department spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas said.

Orona identified herself as the boy’s mother on Facebook.

“Every day I wake up and I still just can’t accept this. I can’t believe I’m never gonna see your beautiful smile ... your little run as I chase you and you chase me back,” Orona wrote in a post Tuesday.

Orona’s posts didn’t include what might have happened to the boy. She didn’t return a Facebook message Tuesday seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: Rapid City Police find missing 10-year-old Tuesday
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
New Video: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s Phone was Found in Attorney General Ravnsborg’s Car
McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home

Latest News

The accident is under investigation, after Jason Ravnsborg strikes a man with his car,...
Impeachment proceedings begin against Ravnsborg
Trespassing, eavesdropping, and privacy violations.
House passes legislation for additional civics instruction
South Dakota reports 262 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect