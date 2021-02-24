Nickelodeon introduces Lakota character to animated show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Emmy award-winning Nickolden series “The Casagrandes” has a new face. The character is the first Lakota figure to appear in a major American animated-television production.

The character, Charles Little Bull is a graduate student in his 20s. He’s voiced by Native American actor Robbie Daymond. Little Bull is described as an encouraging and positive tutor who can take on a challenge. His first appearance comes in an episode titled “Undivided Attention.”

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer said he is excited Nickoloden is highlighting Native culture.

“The ability to change the narratives around what we see on TV every day, what we watch, especially what we show our young people our children and you know,” Killer said. “I think it is going to be exciting, props to Nickelodeon.”

“Our audience has loved the diverse characters, relatable stories, and rich animation found in ‘The Casagrandes’ since the series debuted,” Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation said. “The success of the show is due to the creative leaders who continue to showcase the love and laughter of this family, living in an environment that reflects the global world we live in today.”

Charles little bull debuted Feb. 18 and Nickelodeon has renewed Casagrandes for season three. To find more about the show, go here.

