Advertisement

Nickelodeon introduces Lakota character to animated show

Oglala Lakota president ‘Kevin Killer’ speaks out about the new character
'Lakota' character described as a graduate student in his 20s
'Lakota' character described as a graduate student in his 20s(KOTA KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Emmy award-winning Nickolden series “The Casagrandes” has a new face. The character is the first Lakota figure to appear in a major American animated-television production.

The character, Charles Little Bull is a graduate student in his 20s. He’s voiced by Native American actor Robbie Daymond. Little Bull is described as an encouraging and positive tutor who can take on a challenge. His first appearance comes in an episode titled “Undivided Attention.”

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer said he is excited Nickoloden is highlighting Native culture.

“The ability to change the narratives around what we see on TV every day, what we watch, especially what we show our young people our children and you know,” Killer said. “I think it is going to be exciting, props to Nickelodeon.”

“Our audience has loved the diverse characters, relatable stories, and rich animation found in ‘The Casagrandes’ since the series debuted,” Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation said. “The success of the show is due to the creative leaders who continue to showcase the love and laughter of this family, living in an environment that reflects the global world we live in today.”

Charles little bull debuted Feb. 18 and Nickelodeon has renewed Casagrandes for season three. To find more about the show, go here.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: Rapid City Police find missing 10-year-old Tuesday
James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect
McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Noem says Ravnsborg should resign after fatal crash investigation

Latest News

News
House Moves to Impeach Ravnsborg
News
New Video: Investigators say Joseph Boever's Phone was Found in Attorney General Ravnsborg's Car
13 restaurants are offering their regular menus, in addition to featured menus for breakfast,...
Custer kicks off 2021 Restaurant Week Wednesday
James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect