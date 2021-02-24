Advertisement

Nickelodeon debuts ‘Lakota’ animated character

Oglala Lakota president ‘Kevin Killer’ speaks out about the new character
Kevin killer, President of Oglala Lakota speaks out about "Casagrandes"
Kevin killer, President of Oglala Lakota speaks out about "Casagrandes"(KOTA KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Emmy award-winning Nickolden series " Casagrandes” has a new face. The character is the first Lakota figure to appear in a major American animated-TV production.

Charles Little Bull’ voiced by Native American actor Robbie Daymond plays a graduate student in his twenties. Charles little bull is described as an encouraging and positive tutor who can take on a challenge. Oglala Lakota president Kevin Killer said he is excited Nickoloden is highlighting native American culture.

“The ability to change the narratives around what we see on TV every day, what we watch, especially what we show our young people our children and you know I think its gonna be exciting, props to Nickelodeon”

Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation said “ Our audience has loved the diverse characters, relatable stories, and rich animation found in The Casagrandes since the series debuted. The success of the show is due to the creative leaders who continue to showcase the love and laughter of this family, living in an environment that reflects the global world we live in today.”

Charles little bull debuted February 18th and Nickelodeon has renewed Casagrandes for season three.

https://www.nick.com/shows/the-casagrandes

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home
COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
James Jumping Eagle
Flormann Street murder suspect faces federal charges for unrelated crime
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
Economic impact of potential Mt. Rushmore fireworks show could be even greater than last year
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
WATCH: SD Department of Public Safety releases Ravnsborg’s interviews in fatal crash investigation
Rapid City murder suspect tired to book himself into jail 2 days before crime
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says