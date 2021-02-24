Advertisement

Impeachment proceedings begin against Ravnsborg

The Attorney General faces ousting after fatal car crash
The accident is under investigation, after Jason Ravnsborg strikes a man with his car, ultimately killing him.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Articles of Impeachment against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg were officially read in Pierre during Wednesday’s floor session.

This House Concurent Resolution is now pending its first official hearing by the House State Affairs Committee.

Last week, Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors relating to the fatal September hit-and-run death Joseph Boever, near Highmore. The Attorney General struck and killed Boever with his car, and told investigators he thought he hit a deer.

On Tuesday, Representative Will Mortenson (R- Pierre) filed the two articles of impeachment, and the resolution was co-sponsored by House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R- Bon Homme) and House Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D- Sioux Falls.)

Tuesday also saw Governor Kristi Noem ask Ravnsborg to resign, but he has previously said he does not plan on doing so.

The State House holds the sole power to implement impeachment proceedings. The State Senate is empowered to try the case.

A majority of the members elected in the House first must approve articles of impeachment; 36 of 70 members in the 2021 session.

