Advertisement

House passes recreational marijuana in North Dakota

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Republican-controlled House has passed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota.

Lawmakers also passed a related bill setting up a tax policy for marijuana. Both bills now go to the Senate.

The legislation passed Tuesday restricts recreational marijuana to people 21 and older, limits possession to 1 ounce, restricts its use to private property and bans growing it at home.

The bill to legalize and restrict recreational marijuana mirrors much of the state’s medical-marijuana program, which the 2017 Legislature implemented after voters approved it in 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: Rapid City Police find missing 10-year-old Tuesday
McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
New Video: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s Phone was Found in Attorney General Ravnsborg’s Car

Latest News

James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect
Art Alley is now controlled by the Rapid City Arts Council, and requires artists to get...
Rapid City Arts Council in search of exhibition proposals
It’s said the behind every great man is a great woman. And until 2019, Cheryle Schreier was the...
First female superintendent of Mount Rushmore enjoys retirement
Nickelodeon series ‘The Casagrandes’ debuts Lakota character
Nickelodeon series ‘The Casagrandes’ debuts Lakota character