Advertisement

House lawmakers push office for missing Indigenous people

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota House has passed a proposal to create an office under the attorney general to coordinate tribal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in tackling the crisis of missing Indigenous people.

Democrat Rep. Peri Pourier, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, proposed the office as part of an effort to solve how a disproportionate number of Indigenous people go missing and are murdered in the state. She says that of 179 missing people statewide, 77 are Indigenous.

Pourier’s bill creates a one-person office within the attorney general’s office to specialize in coordinating and training law enforcement across agencies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home
COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
James Jumping Eagle
Flormann Street murder suspect faces federal charges for unrelated crime
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
Economic impact of potential Mt. Rushmore fireworks show could be even greater than last year
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
WATCH: SD Department of Public Safety releases Ravnsborg’s interviews in fatal crash investigation
Kevin killer, President of Oglala Lakota speaks out about "Casagrandes"
Nickelodeon debuts ‘Lakota’ animated character
Rapid City murder suspect tired to book himself into jail 2 days before crime
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says