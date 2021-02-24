Advertisement

Homeowners dig up duffel bag full of guns in backyard

By KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) – Some homeowners in Phoenix found a duffel bag full of guns while digging a hole for a small tree in their backyard.

The family who lives in the house has been there for four years, but prior to that, neighbors said renters came and went – and before that it sat empty for nearly a year.

“There was a lot of vandalism,” neighbor Yajaira Enriquez said. “They had broken walls and graffiti. I think one time they even had, like, a little party, and I think the cops had came to shut it down.”

While there’s no record of the party, Phoenix police said officers were called to the home Sunday evening.

The firearms are now in evidence. Police said that because of the condition they’re in, it will take a while before they recover serial numbers that will determine who owns the guns, or even the caliber of the guns, or if they’re loaded.

“We’re very thankful for the family who called this in to make sure that if they are connected later to something … obviously related to a crime, that we have justice for that family as well,” said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department.

The family did not want to speak on camera, but said they feel uneasy the weapons were buried in their backyard.

They were hesitant about reporting the discovery, but neighbors said they would have done the same thing.

“Yeah, I would have called it in, because I’m a gardener and I dig, so if I would have came across something like that…” Enriquez said.

Aside from the bag full of weapons, Phoenix police said another family made an unusual discovery on the north side of town: 5,000 fentanyl pills stuffed in a kid’s toy they bought from a resale shop.

“Again, they did the right thing,” Fortune said. “They made sure that they called the police department.”

Both the pills and the firearms are in evidence with police as they investigate.

