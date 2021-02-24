Advertisement

Combined flu, COVID-19 vaccine possible in future, UK virologist says

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccination is a possibility in the future, according to a British virologist.

Wendy Barclay, the head of the infectious disease department at Imperial College London, told UK lawmakers Wednesday that a combination vaccine is the most likely scenario going forward.

The virologist said we’ll have to wait at least until next year to know more about the epidemiology of the new coronavirus variants before a combined vaccine can be developed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: Rapid City Police find missing 10-year-old Tuesday
McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
New Video: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s Phone was Found in Attorney General Ravnsborg’s Car

Latest News

Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.
Carnival Cruise Line extends pause on US cruises through May
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings
James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect
The University of Michigan shut down one of its libraries for two days after the discovery of...
Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
House passes recreational marijuana in North Dakota