Advertisement

Bennett County Commission passes ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ resolution

The resolution is a symbolic gesture by the commission stating that they strongly support the...
The resolution is a symbolic gesture by the commission stating that they strongly support the 2nd Amendment and gun rights at-large.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Bennett County Commission approved a resolution to make the county a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State.

The resolution is a symbolic gesture by the commission stating that they strongly support the 2nd Amendment and gun rights at-large. The commission approved the motion last Wednesday.

Bennett Count Sherriff Paul Williams spoke in favor of the resolution at the Commission meeting. He said that some people in Bennett County are worried that their 2nd amendment rights are being threatened and that it was time for the commission to take a stand.

”I think the citizens of South Dakota, and particularly Bennett County, they value their rights, and right now they’re a little concerned about the 2nd amendment, and that’s how the resolution came about,” Williams said.

Bennett is the first county in the state of South Dakota to declare itself a 2nd amendment sanctuary.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
James Jumping Eagle charged with Rapid City murder
More information emerges about murder suspect
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: Rapid City Police find missing 10-year-old Tuesday
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
New Video: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s Phone was Found in Attorney General Ravnsborg’s Car
McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘It’s pretty hard:’ Grandson remembers grandmother killed in Rapid City home

Latest News

Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine could ramp up state rollout
Meat processing program will accept students in 2022
Wall Meats to start meat processing program with WDT
Governor Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1051, which requires medical professionals to offer any...
South Dakota doctors can be penalized for not giving care to abortion survivors
S.D. tied for second-lowest car insurance cost