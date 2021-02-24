Bennett County Commission passes ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ resolution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Bennett County Commission approved a resolution to make the county a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State.

The resolution is a symbolic gesture by the commission stating that they strongly support the 2nd Amendment and gun rights at-large. The commission approved the motion last Wednesday.

Bennett Count Sherriff Paul Williams spoke in favor of the resolution at the Commission meeting. He said that some people in Bennett County are worried that their 2nd amendment rights are being threatened and that it was time for the commission to take a stand.

”I think the citizens of South Dakota, and particularly Bennett County, they value their rights, and right now they’re a little concerned about the 2nd amendment, and that’s how the resolution came about,” Williams said.

Bennett is the first county in the state of South Dakota to declare itself a 2nd amendment sanctuary.

