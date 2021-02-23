Advertisement

South Dakota reports 212 new COVID-19 cases

(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota health officials reported 212 new coronavirus cases as other tracking numbers remained relatively flat Tuesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total known cases to 111,546. Of those, 1,938 are active, an increase of five from Monday.

Of the new cases reported, 33 were confirmed in Pennington County, five in Meade County, four in Lawrence County, one each in Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon and Dewey counties

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday. The state’s total remains at 1,863.

Current hospitalizations fell by three to 91. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.3% of hospital beds and 4.3% of ICU beds. Officials say 45.8% of hospital beds and 52.4% of ICU beds are still available.

A total of 123,451 South Dakotans, or about 14% of the state’s population, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Of those, 62,878 (7% of the population) have received both doses.

