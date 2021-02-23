Advertisement

SDDOT announces 12 winning names of snowplow naming contest

In western South Dakota, snowplows named Art, Mt. Plowmore and Polar Patroller will be clearing away snow.
(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What if state snowplows had names? South Dakota Department of Transportation boldly asked this question to South Dakotans in January by kicking off a contest.

After sifting through all the submissions, SDDOT staff voted on 12 winning names for snowplows in each area of the state.

In western South Dakota, snowplows named Art, Mt. Plowmore and Polar Patroller will be clearing away snow. Each winner gets to pose with a plow before the winter season ends.

Here’s the full list of winning names and the locations:

  • Aberdeen: Darth Blader
  • Belle Fourche: Art
  • Custer: Mt. Plowmore
  • Huron: Snow Mater
  • Mitchell: Blizzard Wizard
  • Mobridge: Winter Warrior
  • Pierre: Lewis & Clark
  • Rapid City: Polar Patroller
  • Sioux Falls: SnowBeGone Kenobi
  • Watertown: Thaw Enforcement
  • Winner: Walter the Salter
  • Yankton: Frosty the Snowplow

This was the first time the department held a contest to name its plows.

