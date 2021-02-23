Advertisement

Prom held after graduation, RCAS superintendent announces

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon announced Rapid City area high school students would not have a prom.

The goal is to maintain COVID-19 restrictions at level one, which means in-person classes five days a week.

“I promise you, none of us find any joy in making these tough decisions, and I promise you our number one priority is to remain at level one the rest of the school year,” Simmon said. “Ensure that students complete the school year successfully and watch our 2021 graduates walk across the stage in front of family and friends at the end of May, that’s our goal, and that’s the finish line.”

HomeSlice Media is hosting a Prom after graduation. All the details are still being worked out. RCAS will sell tickets and handle security to make sure the event is safe.

“We welcome reaching out and talking to a lot of parents if they have any questions or concerns for parents,” Simon said. “We’ll obviously need some parents, schools, and local businesses, so we can still put on a cool prom for our kids. There is a lot of stuff that is all in the air as far as you can imagine. It’s a complicated event to put together, we’ll have more details as we go forward, but that is the plan for now.”

