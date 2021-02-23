RCAS students chosen as ‘mentor’ school for exemplary knowledge of Native American history and culture standards.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City area schools (RCAS) has been chosen as the “mentor school” for their exemplary knowledge of Native American history and culture standards. The South Dakota Department of Education (SD DOE) and the Wolakota Project awarded Rapid City Area Schools as Exemplar for the District’s Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings lessons, which are rooted in Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota culture, history, and language.

RCAS director of diversity says this will give more opportunities for non-native students to learn about different cultures.

“Oceti Sakowin {oh-CHAY-tee SHAW-ko-ween} essential understanding are state standards and they are required. Really, our state district has taken the lead on the implementation of that specifically in our state, and at the same time we’re looking at that and what we can do as a district to better our own implementation and to potentially require within different grade levels and things of that nature in future years”

To learn more about RCAS’ OSU exemplar lessons, click here: Rapid City OSEU Team Resources/Lessons - WoLakota Project

