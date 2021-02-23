Advertisement

Rapid City announces 50th annual Community Cleanup Day

This will be the 50th year.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Rapid City is looking for volunteers for their 50th annual Community Cleanup Day, bringing the event back after canceling last year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The week-long event aims to encourage the community to help clean up the city and their homes.

During this week, the city landfill will be operating free of charge. Allowing people to bring in items to throw away, except tires which they will still be charging for and they also won’t be accepting hazardous waste or liquid.

But if the items are not trash-worthy, you can also drop them off for Trash To Treasures Day.

For Solid WasteProject Manager Jancie Knight, this is her favorite week of the year.

”It is one of my favorite things to do in my job. I look forward to this every year, it’s really a time for all of us as a community to come together and get into those areas that we all enjoy using and cleaning them up,” says Knight.

The event starts Saturday, April 24th, and for more information about Clean-Up Week and Trash to Treasures Day, you can contact the Rapid City Solid Waste Division at (605) 355-3496.

