Pet of the week: Congo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Congo is an 8 and a half-year-old Catahoula mix whose past is a mystery but he’s known around the building as a ball of energy. A young soul in an old body, Congo will play with a tennis ball for hours. He knows his basic commands but it helps immensely when you have a treat or toy to motivate him with. You will know when he warms up to you when he starts showing you his affection by rubbing up on you like a cat. His ideal home involves a quiet setting with an owner that enjoys long walks like himself.

